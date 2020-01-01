Mamelodi Sundowns' Shalulile developing 'telepathic understanding' with Zwane & Erasmus

The Namibia international has immediately established himself as a key player at Downs where he arrived in September

forward Peter Shalulile has played down his impressive start to life at Chloorkop, saying it is not only a “developing a telepathic understanding” with Themba Zwane and Kermit Erasmus that has made him shine, but a contribution from the whole team.

The 27-year-old was signed by the Brazilians from in September on the backdrop of finishing last season as a Premier Soccer League ( ) joint top-scorer with 16 goals alongside ’ Frank Mhango.

In just six league matches so far in this campaign, Shalulile has managed three goals and two assists.

This is amid a terrific attacking combination with Zwane and Erasmus that shares between them 11 of log leaders Sundowns’ 13 league goals.

The partnership with Zwane and Erasmus is already a menace to many PSL defenders, but Shalulile insists that it is still developing and he is still learning the ropes at the club.

“I fitted in very well, I am still learning every day. When you play with great players daily, they make things easy for you,” Shalulile told the club website.

“I get help from coaches daily and on top of it, the telepathic understanding I am developing with Themba, Erasmus and the rest of my teammates is what makes me believe. We have been working hard at training also supporting each other.

“We give thanks to the guys behind us, as they do all the hard work, from the keeper, the defenders and also the midfielders. It’s teamwork and that is what we are about at the club.”

Shalulile’s partner Zwane is the league’s top goal-scorer with six goals in as many matches, while Erasmus has two goals and three assists.

Attention will again be on the trio when Sundowns host TS Galaxy next Tuesday in a league match after Shalulile was responsible for missing a glut of chances in their last PSL outing away at .

Also to prove that their combination is no fluke, expectations are high when the Brazilians begin their Caf campaign against Botswana champions Jwaneng Galaxy away on December 21.

If fielded, it will be Shalulile’s Champions League debut where his pedigree would be further tested.