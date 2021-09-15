'You have to plan for Shalulile' - Da Gama on facing Mamelodi Sundowns

The Rockets are yet to win this season and they are now plotting against Masandawana to avoid further sliding down

TS Galaxy coach Owen Da Gama has revealed their plan to contain Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile when the two sides clash in a Premier Soccer League match at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

The match comes seven days after Shalulile scored his first goal of the season in the 2-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs last weekend.

Having previously worked with the Namibia international at Highlands Park, Da Gama appreciates the striker’s capabilities.

“Yes, you have to plan for Peter Shalulile. He proved it last season and he single-handedly won games for Sundowns, 1-0, 2-0 single-handedly,” Da Gama told TS Galaxy’s media.

“Sundowns are that type of team, once they score the first goal, it just motivates them so much, it gives them so much encouragement and it is not easy to come back against them. Yes, we understand his qualities.

“Whether we can stop him or not is a different question, but we certainly will give it our best shot. We will work very hard and from a tactical perspective, we will need to get this one right.”

TS Galaxy are yet to win a single league match this season, holding Kaizer Chiefs 0-0 at Mbombela, losing 1-0 to Stellenbosch, before last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Golden Arrows.

Ahead of facing the Brazilians, Da Gama is drawing inspiration from their draw against Amakhosi.

“Yes, certainly it does [Chiefs draw inspiring them]. But sometimes it could be clouded and I mean it in this way that players raise their games when you play against these bigger teams,” added Da Gama.

“But they have to be consistent. They must also raise their game when they play against any other team. That has been a problem at TS Galaxy. You go and play a fantastic game against Chiefs, the opening game of the season, and then you go and play such a bad game against Stellenbosch.

“It’s like an anti-climax. So we have to be very careful of this situation. But certainly, it is much easier to motivate them when they play against Sundowns or any other big team.

"But still, we are trying to get it right to be as consistent as possible. You have to play your best football no matter who you play against.”

Only three teams - Galaxy, AmaZulu and Marumo Gallants - are yet to taste victory so far this season.