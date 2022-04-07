Mamelodi Sundowns' Shalulile compared to Ronaldo and Benzema by fans

Peter Shalulile's hat-trick fired Mamelodi Sundowns to a 4-2 Premier Soccer League victory over Swallows FC at Dobsonville Stadium on Wednesday.

Bradley Ralani was also on target for the Brazilians as Dillon Solomons and Ruzaigh Gamildien's goals were not enough to save Swallows from defeat.

But the evening belonged to Shalulile whose hat-trick increased his season tally to 18 league goals and helped him edge closer to the 20-goal mark last achieved by Siyabonga Nomvethe a decade ago.

After his heroics in Soweto, the Namibian sent social media buzzing with some fans already declaring him the Golden Boot winner.

One fan went a bit further to claim Shalulile is better than Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Peter Shalulile is a better player than Cristiano Ronaldo but y'all not ready for that conversation pic.twitter.com/V61KARBWdm — Dangerous grounds🌅🚦🇳🇦 (@Dangerousgroun2) April 6, 2022

You say "Benzema" , I say "Shalulile"



What I say makes more sense compared to yours for some reason😂🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/qCXAVMhQDJ — KARASBURGER (@BroSskyy) April 7, 2022

Benzema is Shalulile that went to private school 🔥🔥🔥 Bu Mr Hatrick⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/e5YbOQ46t7 — Mukwana Sydney (@Sydney73502845) April 6, 2022

Best striker we ever had @Masandawana king Shalulile. pic.twitter.com/ZbGNZJ6Sg1 — Andile Jnr (@Andile81349343) April 6, 2022

George Maluleka with those long balls Shalulile will break Mbesuma's record this season pic.twitter.com/fKCM6qgDBA — Isaac Maetsebane Malatji (@maetsebane) April 6, 2022

Peter Shalulile is more than a player he thinks he is,He’s hot hot hot!🙌 pic.twitter.com/LnjpuzMLHO — PSL and CAF log leaders👆👆👆 (@SintoSiviwe) April 7, 2022

Respect this guy man. Peter Shalulile. First hat trick of the season. Sha Sha.🔥🔥🔥🔥. Mugeyi repeat what u said about Shalulile and 20 goals this season. Masandawana👆👆👆#DStvPrem #mamelodisundowns pic.twitter.com/tl0lgAgmlV — 🇿🇦Mnyah🇿🇦 (@Mzostar) April 6, 2022

So Chiefs wont tweet because Shalulile scored 3 goals in one match? #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/VobhG9jKK7 — Sir Nungu (@NunguSompisi) April 7, 2022

Congratulations to Peter Shalulile for scoring a hattrick.⚽️⚽️⚽️

Best stirker in the whole African continent this one.💛👆👆 pic.twitter.com/oifLAC0p4K — CHRIS (@ChrisSentsomedi) April 6, 2022

Someone said Shalulile won't reach the 20 goal mark pic.twitter.com/u3B9NGRRgJ — Chosi (@Chosi_za) April 6, 2022

While Shalulile stole the limelight, the contribution by George Maluleka and Ralani has also been applauded.

Article continues below

Maluleka fed Shalulile with two assists while Ralani scored his second goal in two straight games after also being on target against Al Merreikh last weekend.

If "serving humble pies and proving prophets of doom from Soweto wrong" was a person...



RT and let's show George Maluleka some yellow love 💛 Masandawana faithful.. 👆 #DownsLive #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/JjwhioQgux — Sundowns_Fanatic08 💛 👆 (@Madumetja__M08) April 6, 2022

2 starts. 3 goals contributions. King George Maluleka.#Amakhosi4GuardOfHonor — Pro Philani (@prophilani) April 7, 2022

Can someone please give me that pic of George Maluleka serving food? I need it for a thesis 🙏🏾 — LeKoKo (@UncappedLekoko) April 6, 2022

You would swear George Maluleka has been playing all season long — . (@GreatMaestrojoy) April 6, 2022

I swear Chiefs fans are not happy seeing Maluleka and Ralani fitting so well in the Sundowns team. 😔 — Daar (@Banter208) April 6, 2022

Ralani’s goal. His anticipation where the ball was going to land after that clearance, his chest control and the finish. Only him and Messi can do this 🥺🔥 pic.twitter.com/G7l548J3FQ — Sir Nungu (@NunguSompisi) April 7, 2022

Is Ralani a genius? The dank he scored against Al Merriek * , the beauty yesterday. These goals have skill, brains & football giftedness . I wish he was 28💛💚💙🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/VPSU8janGy — 4Peat NkopheMp🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@MpNkophe) April 7, 2022

Dear @Masandawana extend Bradley Surprise Ralani's contract please 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Teboho Sicelo Disco Mokoena😊😊 (@DiscoNicholas) April 6, 2022

Bradley Ralani's quality cannot be understated, He sent the best Swallows FC player (Dillon Solomons) on the night to do some shopping before slotting in the 3rd goal of the night for @Masandawna with his left, We are in for a treat.💛💛👆#sundowns #DStvPrem #DownsLive pic.twitter.com/pwCPxU4Ete — Javas Nkambule (@javasnkambule) April 7, 2022

Do you see Victor Letsoalo overtaking Shalulile in the Golden Boot race? Should Maluleka continue getting some game time? Let us know in the comments below.