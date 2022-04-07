Mamelodi Sundowns' Shalulile compared to Ronaldo and Benzema by fans
Peter Shalulile's hat-trick fired Mamelodi Sundowns to a 4-2 Premier Soccer League victory over Swallows FC at Dobsonville Stadium on Wednesday.
Bradley Ralani was also on target for the Brazilians as Dillon Solomons and Ruzaigh Gamildien's goals were not enough to save Swallows from defeat.
Editors' Picks
- Orlando Pirates coach Ncikazi: If you can't play pretty, grind for the result
- No Ronaldo or Maguire? How Ten Hag's Man Utd might play
- Ronaldo-like Benzema blows Chelsea away with second consecutive Champions League hat-trick for Madrid
- Barcelona's teenage wizard: 'Pedri Potter' bringing Messi-esque magic back to Camp Nou
But the evening belonged to Shalulile whose hat-trick increased his season tally to 18 league goals and helped him edge closer to the 20-goal mark last achieved by Siyabonga Nomvethe a decade ago.
After his heroics in Soweto, the Namibian sent social media buzzing with some fans already declaring him the Golden Boot winner.
One fan went a bit further to claim Shalulile is better than Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.
While Shalulile stole the limelight, the contribution by George Maluleka and Ralani has also been applauded.
Maluleka fed Shalulile with two assists while Ralani scored his second goal in two straight games after also being on target against Al Merreikh last weekend.
Do you see Victor Letsoalo overtaking Shalulile in the Golden Boot race? Should Maluleka continue getting some game time? Let us know in the comments below.