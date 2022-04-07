Mamelodi Sundowns' Shalulile compared to Ronaldo and Benzema by fans

Michael Madyira
Backpagepix

The Namibian was on fire as he scored three times to upset the Dube Birds in a six-goal thriller in Soweto

Peter Shalulile's hat-trick fired Mamelodi Sundowns to a 4-2 Premier Soccer League victory over Swallows FC at Dobsonville Stadium on Wednesday.

Bradley Ralani was also on target for the Brazilians as Dillon Solomons and Ruzaigh Gamildien's goals were not enough to save Swallows from defeat.

But the evening belonged to Shalulile whose hat-trick increased his season tally to 18 league goals and helped him edge closer to the 20-goal mark last achieved by Siyabonga Nomvethe a decade ago.

After his heroics in Soweto, the Namibian sent social media buzzing with some fans already declaring him the Golden Boot winner.

One fan went a bit further to claim Shalulile is better than Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

While Shalulile stole the limelight, the contribution by George Maluleka and Ralani has also been applauded.

Maluleka fed Shalulile with two assists while Ralani scored his second goal in two straight games after also being on target against Al Merreikh last weekend.

Do you see Victor Letsoalo overtaking Shalulile in the Golden Boot race? Should Maluleka continue getting some game time? Let us know in the comments below.