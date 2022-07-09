Mamelodi Sundowns' Shalulile better than new Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates strikers - Mphela

Legendary Bafana Bafana striker Katlego Mphela is of the view that Mamelodi Sundowns marksman Peter Shalulile is class above Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates' new forwards.

Chiefs have signed Ashley du Preez from Stellenbosch, while Bievennu Eva Nga and Evidence Makgopa were snapped up by Pirates from Baroka and Chpppa United, respectively, ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Mphela, who turned out for both Chiefs and Sundowns during his playing days, believes current PSL Golden Boot holder Shalulile is better than the abovementioned trio.

"With all due respect but for the strikers who have been signed by the Soweto giants, I don't see anyone beating Shalulile to the Golden Boot," Mphela told Isolezwe.

“It hurts him when he leaves the field without scoring a goal. This alone makes him different, not to mention his determination for his work.

“The current strikers are just playing for themselves without having ambitions and goals they set for themselves," the 37-year-old, who is considered to be among the greatest strikers in the history of the PSL, continued.

“The striker has no problem getting off the field without a scoring single goal.

"You will not see this with Shalulile which is why I see them (Sundowns) still dominating unless they (Pirates and Chiefs) improve their new teams."

During his days with Stellenbosch, Du Preez scored 12 times in 56 competitive games, while Eva Nga netted 16 times in 59 matches for Chippa and Makgopa played 71 games at Baroka, scoring 16 goals.

“The statistics of the new Soweto giants' strikers show that there will not make any difference from what they did in their previous teams," Mphela added.

“It is possible that wearing Chiefs or Pirates jersey will boost your confidence but we will all find out later in the season.

“At the moment I still have a problem with their numbers [goals being scored by strikers] because the opportunities are always there no matter which team you play for but the question is why are they not using them? he asked.

Article continues below

"I wish them the best of luck but I also warn them that the teams they are joining are very different from the ones they came from."