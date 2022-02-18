Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile has been announced as the Premier Soccer League's player of the 2020/21 season by the South African Football Journalists Association.

The Namibian has been named as the winner after seeing off competition from his teammates Themba Zwane and Denis Onyango, as well as Njabulo Ngcobo of Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu's Veli Mothwa.

"The South African Football Journalists Association is pleased to announce that plans are on track for its annual awards," Safja said as they announced the winner for the past season.

"Delayed from taking place at the end of last season, the second edition is an important milestone for the growing organization.

"Mamelodi Sundowns' stars Rhoda Mulaudzi and Themba Zwane were the women's and men's winners, respectively, at the first-ever awards in 2020 - the first time a female player had been honored in this manner in local football.

"The men's winner for this instalment has been decided, with Safja members voting for Mamelodi Sundowns and Namibia national team striker [Peter] Shalulile as the 2020/21 footballer of the season.

"He was up against AmaZulu's [Veli] Mothwa, Sundowns' Ugandan shot-stopper [Denis] Onyango and club teammate Zwane, as well as Kaizer Chiefs' [Njabulo] Ngcobo who was with Swallows FC in 2020/21. Due to Covid-19 and lockdown regulations, Safja was unable to host awards for last season's top performers."

Safja's chair Velile Mnyandu explained the importance of these awards: "This being our second edition of the awards, it has brought a lot of excitement to our members," Mnyandu said.

"These awards are also important for the players to see how they are appreciated by key stakeholders like football journalists in the industry.

"We are looking forward to some more exciting announcements around the Safja's men's footballer of the season and the Safja women's footballer of the season."

Article continues below

"Congratulations to Peter Shalulile, a player who was head and shoulders above everyone else last season, and the voting from our members also indicated that."

Safja also revealed the nominees for the women's category. "Five players are vying for the 2021 women's title; JVW's Mpumi Nyandeni, UWC's Sibulele Holweni, and Sundowns Ladies' trio of Melinda Kgadiete, Bambanani Mbane, and Chuene Morifi.

"The winner will be announced at an event to be held in Rosebank on February 23."