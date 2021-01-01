Namibia’s deadly duo: Mamelodi Sundowns’ Shalulile and Orlando Pirates’ Hotto among the PSL’s best

Between the two Namibian internationals, they have contributed 30 goals and assists in South Africa's Premier Soccer League in the 2020/21 campaign

If they carry on with their current form, Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile and Orlando Pirates winger Deon Hotto could both make strong claims to become the 2020/21 PSL Player of the Season.

Should either of the Namibians claim the accolade, it would be the first time since 2016 – when Khama Billiat won the award while playing for Sundowns - that a non-South African-born player has claimed the award

Before Billiat, one has to go back to 2008 for the last time a foreigner won the award, when Elias Pelembe was crowned Footballer of the Season while playing for SuperSport United.

The other foreign-born stars to win the award since the PSL’s inception in 1996 were Wilfred Mugeyi (the Zimbabwean forward won the inaugural award while playing for Bush Bucks), Rafael Chukwu (the Nigerian marksman won it a year later, with Mamelodi Sundowns), Benjani Mwaruwari (the Zimbabwean claimed it in 2001 with Jomo Cosmos and would later go on to play for Manchester City and Portsmouth), as well as Chiefs pair Tinashe Nengomasha (2004) and Collins Mbesuma (2005) of Zimbabwe and Zambia, respectively.

The way they are currently going, one of Shalulile or Hotto may well become the first Namibian to win Player of the Season in South Africa.

Certainly they are in the process of joining some of their country’s other notable stars who shone in the PSL in years gone by, including Mohammed Ouseb (Chiefs), Henrico Botes (Moroka Swallows and Platinum Stars), Ronnie Kanalelo (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ricardo Manetti (Santos) and Robert Nauseb (Chiefs and Santos).

The stats

Hotto and Shalulile have both been around in South Africa for a while and have done the hard yards to get where they are now.

The now 30-year-old Hotto first landed at Golden Arrows and then played for Bloemfontein Celtic and Bidvest Wits before getting his move to Pirates ahead of the current season.

Shalulile, 27, is also in his first season with Sundowns, having played in both the top-flight and the second tier previously with Highlands Park.

Neither have shown signs of being intimated by playing for two of South Africa’s biggest clubs, and based on their stats, seem to be hitting the prime of their careers.

Playing as an out-and-out forward, Shalulile has cemented his place in the star-studded Downs line-up with 12 goals and five assists in 22 outings this season.

Hotto, used primarily as a winger, usually on the left, has scored six and created seven assists in 28 matches. In a Bucs side struggling with injuries to their strikers, Hotto’s contribution has been immense and he’s seemingly been kicking things up another gear in recent weeks.

And while Shalulile’s stats are a bit better at the moment, Hotto has already been able to help his team win a trophy – he had two assists in the semi-finals and a goal in the final of the MTN8.

If it does come down to a straight choice between Shalulile and Hotto for Player of the Season, it may well also depend on which player’s team was more successful, and as things stand, both clubs are still in with a chance at another three trophies.

It could become an intriguing sub-plot.