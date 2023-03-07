Mamelodi Sundowns setting example for Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates! Fish on why Downs will defeat Al Ahly

Former Orlando Pirates international Mark Fish is impressed with Sundowns progress in Caf competition, stating they are an example to other teams.

Sundowns are scheduled to play Al Ahly

A win will seal progression in Caf CL

Fish explains why PSL teams should emulate Downs

WHAT HAPPENED: Sundowns have been in the ascendancy and they extended their unbeaten run against the Egypt side to four matches when they recently played to a 2-2 draw in a Caf Champions League Group B match at the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo.

Fish is impressed with the way Masandawana have been performing against the Red Devils in continental assignments.

On Saturday, the reigning Premier Soccer League champions will be hosting Al Ahly and the former Pirates defender has explained why he believes the Brazilians will win the match.

WHAT HE SAID: "Sundowns are setting the example for South African teams; going to Egypt and getting a two all draw there is a fantastic result and very significant," Fish told This is Africa.

"Now Al Ahly are coming here to SA. I expect Sundowns to win because at the end of the day you have got home advantage and you need to play good football. You have to do everything to get the result and it is Al Ahly, so you never know, but they are not the team that was voted the club of the century. I do expect a tough game but I expect Sundowns to win."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The 48-year-old further explained how the match between Downs and the Red Devils impacts the PSL.

"The way Sundowns dominate the local league and then go into Africa is really important for us to measure ourselves and that is exactly what they are doing," the ex-Bafana defender continued.

"The Al Ahly-Sundowns rivalry is key, in the end, we want to know how close or how far we are in comparison to the rest of Africa. I want them to go and win it but we got the Moroccans and the Algerians, and I think they will win 2-1. I hope they win because we need it as South Africans."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the previous four meetings, Sundowns have defeated Al Ahly twice. The last meeting in South Africa ended in favour of the hosts who won by a solitary goal.

Masandawana have already laid down plans to ensure they stand a chance of winning and advancing to the quarter-final.

The team is currently leading Group B with seven points after two wins against Al-Hilal and Coton Sport respectively, coupled with the draw away in Egypt.

WHAT NEXT: Coach Rhulani Mokwena will have to ensure his players are properly psyched to get a positive outcome after a 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch in last weekend's PSL game.