Mamelodi Sundowns set to lose a big name player as Gaston Sirino tells PSL giants he wants to leave

WHAT HAPPENED: The Sundowns star has not been involved in the club's games this season and head coach Rhulani Mokwena has revealed that the Uruguayan has asked to leave Masandawana.

WHAT WAS SAID: Speaking to Power FM, Mokwena suggested that Sirino has already found a new club and it is just a matter of time before his suitors approach Downs.

"That’s what he’s told the club that he wants to leave. He said to me that I must wait for an offer, that there is an offer that is coming and that was three weeks ago. The Sirino situation is very sad. First it’s important to say that Sirino had the best pre-season since I’ve come back to Sundowns, this year," said Mokwena.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is not the first time Sirino requested to leave Sundowns as he wanted to join Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahly at the time. Mokwena has since opened up about how Sirino's transfer request was disruptive.

"There are a lot of things that are happening in that space with Sirino and it’s not the first time. You will recall that a couple of seasons ago and maybe there was a moment where he even showed publicly by wearing a rival, a big rival (Al Ahly) jersey at the stadium in front of our fans and you will remember how much our fans felt aggrieved and our club felt aggrieved and disrespected, and rightfully so."

WHAT'S NEXT: It remains to be seen whether the club will this time allow Sirino to leave after they blocked The Red Devils offer to buy the playmaker in 2020.