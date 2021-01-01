Mamelodi Sundowns are ‘set apart’ from the rest of the league - ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Fredericks

Masandawana’s win over Stellenbosch moved them four points clear of second placed Golden Arrows, who have played two matches more

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana midfielder Stanton 'Stiga' Fredericks identified several aspects of Mamelodi Sundowns’ play in their 2-1 win over Stellenbosch at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday afternoon which he believes show why the Brazilians are a cut above the competition.

The defending league champions did not have the best of first halves on a hot afternoon in the Winelands and they conceded first when Stellenbosch striker Stanley Dimgba netted in the 33rd minute.

But Downs fought back in the second half and equalised through Gaston Sirino’s 51st-minute goal before Peter Shalulile snatched a 95th-minute winner.

Fredericks was impressed by their patience and composure, and also highlighted the technical quality of some of Shalulile and Sirino’s play.

“Obviously when you are chasing the game you want to get back to equalising matters. But how you do that is very important,” the former Bafana Bafana midfielder said in his role as a SuperSport TV presenter.

“Sundowns won’t just rush forward and try and get the equaliser and expose themselves at the back.

“You look at the composure of Shalulile, giving Sirino the support at the right time,” Fredericks said of the winning goal.

“He’s [Shalulile] aware of the fact that ‘I can possibly receive the ball. I need to be in a position where I’m not on top of the ball, I need to give myself some time,’ and Shalulile does brilliantly.”

The same two players had also combined for Sundowns’ first goal.

“What a first touch, great awareness. The strength of the ball to Sirino, he [Shalulile] knows he [Sirino] has to hit it with one touch, so the power of the ball played into Sirino was the right amount of power, and that allowed Sirino to open his body and find the [target],” Fredericks explained.

“And these are decisions, that when you are exposed to continental football, you get an opportunity like this you have to make use of it because you might not get another one. This sets Sundowns apart from the rest of the league currently.”