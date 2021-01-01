Mamelodi Sundowns send a strong message to Golden Arrows, Orlando Pirates and chasing pack

The Brazilians have played less games than their rivals but are four points clear of Abafana bes'Thende and Bucs, with SuperSport a further point back

Even when not at their best and when having to juggle a heavy fixture schedule, Mamelodi Sundowns are able to grind out results, as was the case in Saturday afternoon’s 2-1 victory over Stellenbosch FC.

The Brazilians had conceded first in their league encounter at the picturesque Danie Craven Stadium but showed their mettle, experience, composure and class, to score twice in the second half and claim all three points.

Not at their best but still winning

Stellenbosch put up a fighting display and made things difficult for Downs. The Tshwane giants were not at their fluent best, perhaps as a result of a very taxing fixture schedule which has included recent trips to the DR Congo and Tanzania, while they’ve also squeezed a Nedbank Cup match in between their domestic league duties.

Despite not having things all their own way in the Cape on Saturday, the Masandawana players remained calm and confident in their ability to grind out the three points, which is what happened as Peter Shalulile netted a 95th-minute winner.

That showed the kind of character and self-belief Sundowns possess, as well as the match-winners they have in their squad. And it’s usually not good news for teams in a chasing pack when a side manages to grind out three points even on a slightly off day.

Goal scorers galore

At the start of the season, Themba Zwane couldn’t stop scoring. Shalulile and Kermit Erasmus then formed a promising partnership with both scoring and assisting. And more recently, since his return to the side after missing the first three months of the campaign, Gaston Sirino is quickly finding his top form and has been combining menacingly with Shalulile.

As a point in case, the South American was assisted by the Namibian for Downs’ equaliser against Stellenbosch, with the roles reversed for their sensational 95th-minute winner.

They’ve also just got another forward, Maurico Affonso back from injury and it's difficult to see this Sundowns side not scoring.

And so with goals not a problem and loads of quality in defence as well – further boosted by the signing of Rushine De Reuck, who was Man-of-the-Match on debut on Saturday - the Tshwane machine are in all likelihood poised to go on and make it four league titles in a row and 11 in total.

With games in hand on their nearest rivals such as Golden Arrows, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United, the 2016 African Champions are going to be very hard to catch.

The question is whether or not they can add the Champions League and the Nedbank Cup as well.