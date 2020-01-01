Mamelodi Sundowns scored 11 goals in one match and can score two against Al Ahly - Mosimane

The Masandawana manager has vowed his men will find the back of the net as they face an uphill battle against the Red Devils

coach Pitso Mosimane promises goals in the second leg of the Caf when they host next Saturday.

The Brazilians are under pressure to reverse the 2-0 loss they suffered in Cairo on Saturday evening and ‘Jingles’ believes the fact they scored 11 goals over Cote D’Or places them at an advantage.

On the other hand, the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions will be motivated by the 5-0 win they accumulated against the Red Devils last year.

“If you ask the coach (Rene Weiler) whether he can score two goals here, of course, he will say yes,” Mosimane told the media.

“That’s normal because if he says he won’t score two goals here, then the Al Ahly people will never be happy with him.

“So it’s the same. If I say I can’t score the two goals, I will lose my job. So I need to keep my job.

“So I am going to say we can score, sometimes we score three or more. We scored 11 in one of the games, so we can score two.”

Sundowns thrashed D'Or 16-1 on aggregate in the first round.