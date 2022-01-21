Mamelodi Sundowns: Saavedra move gets closer as former club say goodbye

Reported Mamelodi Sundowns target Erwin Saavedra has been bid farewell by his South American team, Club Bolivar.

Sundowns already have two South Americans on their books - Ricardo Nascimento and Gaston Sirino. They also have a full quota of five foreign-registered players, and it's widely thought that Sirino - who played alongside Saavedra earlier in his career - will be the one to leave.

Saavedra has been with Club Bolivar since 2014, although he did also have a brief spell in between with Brazilian second-tier side Brazil Goias EC.

The Bolivian club on Friday confirmed the player's departure, although they did not list his destination.

"After almost 300 games and more than 50 goals with the light blue, today we say goodbye to Erwin Saavedra. Together we live immense joys and great moments," reads a translated version of their tweet.

"We wish you the best of success in this new stage, Erwin. Thank you for everything! Bolivar will always be your home."

Saavedra is currently involved in World Cup qualifiers with Bolivia, and would therefore only join Sundowns in early February, should the Pretoria club indeed be his destination.

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Manqoba Mngqithi recently confirmed that Saavedra is a player who he’s been watching.

“What I can say to you, I know many players and that name also is familiar to me,” Mngqithi told Thomas Mlambo on the Ultimate Sport Show.

“He is a player that I’ve watched him a lot, a player we believe he has something to give."

“He is a player that we have spoken with management about, but on how far this thing are, I would not like to consider talking," he continued.

"But I do know the player, and he is a good football player.”

It’s estimated that the 25-year-old would cost Sundowns around R18.5 million.

It was from Club Bolivar that Downs purchased Uruguayan playmaker Sirino four years back.

Like Sirino, Saavedra is a free-scoring midfielder with an impressive record.