Mamelodi Sundowns star Ronwen Williams made a shocking error during Saturday's Caf Champions League clash against Al Hilal Omdurman.

Williams' mistake cost Downs a win

The keeper has conceded seven goals in his last five games

Bafana will take on Liberia in crucial Afcon qualifiers

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Tshwane giants were held to a 1-1 draw by the Sudanese champions as coach Rhulani Mokwena's side let a lead slip in Sudan.

Khuliso Mudau's close range finish handed Sundowns the lead in the 67th minute - his second goal of the season in the competition.

However, the PSL champions were undone by Williams' mistake as he failed to control the ball and lost possession to Mohamed Abdelrahman who scored to level matters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Williams will now head into the Bafana camp with the 31-year-old expected to captain the 1996 African champions against Liberia in the 2023 Afcon qualifiers.

Bafana head coach Hugo Broos will be concerned by Williams' ball-playing ability with the Belgian tactician having previously slammed the experienced keeper for being clumsy in possession.

Furthermore, Williams' form between the sticks is cause for concern having failed to keep a clean sheet in his last five competitive matches for Downs - conceding seven goals in the process.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR WILLIAMS?: The former SuperSport United captain and his Bafana teammates will take on Liberia at Orlando Stadium on Friday, March 24.

Bafana will then travel to Liberia where they are scheduled to face Lone Stars at Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex on Friday March 28.