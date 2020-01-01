Mamelodi Sundowns' Rivaldo Coetzee can still earn dream move to Europe - Morris

The former Racing Santander and Recreativo Huelva defender is confident the Masandawana player will finally realise his dream

Former Bafana Bafana defender Nasief Morris has tipped ’ defender Rivaldo Coetzee to earn his dream move to Europe.

The 23-year-old player watched his dreams shattered before him after a move from Cape Town to Scottish giants fell through at the last minute due to a failed medical in 2017.

Coetzee then joined Sundowns where he has won two titles thus far under the guidance of accomplished coach Pitso Mosimane.

Morris, who enjoyed a highly successful career playing in Europe, believes Coetzee will get another chance to play abroad, but he just needs to remain focused.

“I don’t think something like that could change overnight,” Morris told Goal.

“Yes, he had a big injury that cost him an opportunity to start his career in Europe, but I think he needs to believe in himself and know that was a minor setback and it can still happen."

Coetzee recently recovered from a long-term injury which he picked up following a dangerous tackle by Mogamad De Goede during Sundowns' 3-1 win over Stellenbosch FC in a PSL match last December

Mosimane has used Coetzee in midfield as a defensive midfielder and Morris believes this could benefit his career and make him more attractive to potential suitors.

“A player of that quality and ability especially coming out of the Ajax [Cape Town] system – if you a centre-back you should be comfortable on the ball, have the awareness and he has that," he revealed.

“I don’t think the positional change will be negative on him, it could be a big positive for him going forward.

“Also, that kind of player that can play in any position is always wanted by any coach. Because if they know they can have any player that is a utility player that can play in any position, they will opt to have a player like that. It will save them money. It’s a positive for both the player and club.”

However, while Morris has high expectations for Coetzee, he has advised the player to be patient.

“It is important that he gets back to 100%, so when he does get that break again into Europe, then his fitness will be up to par," he continued.

“He must also build and gain more confidence, you can see with his ability and the way he plays, he is above a lot of players in .

“Hopefully, if he can get some sort of award, maybe silverware at the end of the season, it will give him an extra boost. That happened with Percy Tau and he is taking it from there,” he concluded.

Coetzee has made 10 appearances across all competitions for Sundowns this season.