Mamelodi Sundowns' Rhulani Mokwena won't be drawn into premature celebrations after African Football League win over Petro Atletico

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena has warned his team against complacency in the African Football League (AFL).

Mokwena weighs up Sundowns chances in AFL

Downs beat Angolan side in the first-leg

The return-leg will take place this week

WHAT HAPPENED: Mokwena is not going to punch the air in jubilation yet even though his side have taken a giant step towards the AFL semi-finals. Downs beat Petro Atletico 2-0 on Saturday evening to take a healthy lead into the second-leg coming up this week in Pretoria.

WHAT WAS SAID: "You have seen many things happen in football, you have seen teams come back from greater scorelines. We look forward to taking the scoreline to South Africa but we approach it as 0-0 and a different ball game," Mokwena said in a press conference after the game.

"My message to the players was to remind them about a match we played two or three days ago in a cup game in South Africa. At halftime we were 2-0 down and we came back in the second half to make it 2-2.

"This is half time, there is still 90 minutes to be played, so it is important for us to stay humble, stay focused and respect our opponent because of the quality that they have and go out there and play the game not the scoreline," Mokwena added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mokwena went on to laud Petro for giving Downs a run for their money and praised his team for putting on a show against the home side in a well-packed Estádio 11 de Novembro.

"They are a good team but I have to give compliments to our team for an excellent shift and tactically we were very good. The first half was not that good for us, we struggled. But it was a fantastic second half and incredible compliments to the group for adaptation and an incredible performance throughout," said Mokwena.

WHAT'S NEXT: After bombing out of the Carling Knockout at the hands of TS Galaxy, Sundowns are now left with four competitions to fight for.

Masandawana are flying high in the Premier Soccer League after winning all of their games so far. They are also in the Caf Champions League and will battle for the Nedbank Cup later this year.