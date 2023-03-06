Mamelodi Sundowns reveal strategy to silence Percy Tau in Caf Champions League return leg

Mamelodi Sundowns fans will gain free stadium entry for their Caf Champions League clash against Percy Tau and Al Ahly.

Sundowns will allow fans in the stadium for free

Brazilians want a hostile atmosphere against Al Ahly

Egyptian giants need a win to get campaign on track

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilians are seeking to create an intimidating atmosphere at home when they take on the Egyptian giants, who have their former player Percy Tau in their ranks.

Sundowns received a hostile reception when they faced Al Ahly at the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo on February 25 and want to return the favour in the second leg this weekend.

The two teams played out a 2-2 draw in the first leg which left the Brazilians top of Group B with seven points from three games, one ahead of Sudan’s Al-Hilal, while Al Ahly have one point from two matches, putting pressure on Marcel Koller’s side to win away.

Al Ahly have never won a game on South African soil despite their huge reputation with their last three meetings away to Sundowns ending in two draws and a defeat, including last season when they lost home and away to Masandawana.

Sundowns are looking for a win that will leave them on 10 points from four matches, making them favourites to finish top of the group, and they are counting in the 12th man to push them through.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? “Come to the stadium on Saturday, March 11, before 14H00 wearing yellow or any Mamelodi Sundowns regalia and enjoy this heated African derby for free! We can’t wait to see you in the stands, Masandawana,” the club announced via social media.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: North African sides are notorious for intimidating visiting teams with a hostile atmosphere in the stands, in a bid to gain an advantage, and the Brazilians are keen to employ a similar tactic.

Rhulani Mokwena’s side will, however, need to improve especially in defence where Tau exposed them in the first leg before Stellenbosch FC did the same in their PSL clash on Sunday.

The PSL champions are also rocked by many injuries and Mokwena will be hoping to have some of his key players available, after being forced to field a weakened squad against Stellenbosch.

WHAT’S NEXT? Sundows welcome Tau and co at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.