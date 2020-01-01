Mamelodi Sundowns' return to training feels 'strange' for Mosimane

The Brazilians have set a base camp in the North West province preparing to defend their league title and resuming their assault on the Nedbank Cup

coach Pitso Mosimane has described non-contact training as “frustrating” and not easy for them “to address the tactical side of the game.”

Mosimane and his men have resumed group training to join their Premier Soccer League ( ) title closest challengers , as well as the likes of SuperSport United, and Bloemfontein who had already restarted.

With clubs conducting their training sessions under very strict coronavirus health and safety protocols, Mosimane views it as a strange new normal although he acknowledges that they "have to observe the health issues and be an example."

Sundowns have set a training camp in Rustenburg, away from Gauteng which has become the epicentre of ’s coronavirus cases.

“It has not been easy, it is a new life,” said Mosimane as per SuperSport.

“We just met here, it is a bit strange. When we meet, we always usually greet each other and hug each other. It has been three months that we have not seen each other, but the funny part of it, is now we meet on the WhatsApp group.

“Everybody just comes in, gets their room key and heads straight to their room. Because the rules that have been put in place by the doctors mean no hanging around, no loitering [with each other].

“So we speak to players, ask 'How are you, are you back?’, through the WhatsApp group, or through the phone from room to room. It is a strange feeling, but it is how the situation is, we have to respect Covid-19 and understand the situation as it is.”

Sundowns are training in small groups of four players each which Mosimane says is time-consuming to accommodate all their players.

With the group work-outs not allowing them to be in close contact, the Downs tactician feels that makes it difficult for them to practice certain aspects of their game.

“We knew what it would be like, but when you face it, it is something else. Everybody has their own basket with boots, kit, sanitiser, mask … we don’t sit together as usual,” Mosimane said.

“When you arrive for the training session, you have your station and you stay there. You put your basket there and you change into your equipment. That is your place. When you want to drink you must go back to your station. You must collect your own water or Energade.

Article continues below

“It is a non-contact training session. That means it is not easy to address the tactical side of the game. It is frustrating not to be able to be face-to-face with the players and hug, only being able to give instructions from a distance."

If the 2019/20 season resumes, Sundowns will continue with their bid for a third straight league title as well as the Nedbank Cup campaign.

They are second on the PSL standings, four points behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs who have played a game more than them, and will face Bidvest Wits in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals.