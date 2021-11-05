Mamelodi Sundowns respond to match fixing allegations

Mamelodi Sundowns have released a statement on recent allegations made by former Bafana Bafana international Peter Khoabane.

The 49-year-old retired defender stated that the Tshwane giants paid him to throw an important Premier Soccer League encounter 22 years ago.

When speaking in a Youtube channel called TK Solutions, Khoabane claimed he was offered R5000 by the then-Sundowns leadership to fix a match between Masandawana and his former club, Vaal Professionals.

The Brazilians emerged 3-0 winners against Professionals during the 1998/99 season and they went on to clinch the PSL title, but this was before Patrice Motsepe took over as a majority shareholder and then took full control of the club in 2004.

Khoabane, who also turned out for Sundowns' Tshwane rivals, SuperSport United during his playing days, indicated that he accepted the bribe because he was earning R1500 a month at Professionals.

Sundowns released the following statement on Friday afternoon dismissing Khoabane's allegations.

"Mamelodi Sundowns rejects 1999 Match-fixing allegations," a club statement read.

"The Board and Management of Mamelodi Sundowns strongly reject the 1999 match-fixing allegations made by Mr Peter Khoabane.

"The 1999 match-fixing allegations are alleged to have taken place approximately 4 years before Dr Patrice Motsepe bought the club.

"Mamelodi Sundowns has always adhered to the Fifa, Caf, Safa and PSL Rules and Regulations. The club has always been committed to governance & ethics and football global best practice.

"We view the allegation in a very serious light and we are investigating the matter and will also seek legal advice."

Meanwhile, veteran local football administrator Natasha Tsichlas, who has the Sundowns owner and managing director in 1999, also refuted the allegations.

“I can’t even dignify these allegations with a response,” Tsichlas said before she laughed out loud at the allegation according to Times Live.