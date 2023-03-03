Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena refused to comment on the controversial saga involving his star players Andile Jali and Sipho Mbule.

WHAT HAPPENED: The youthful tactician was asked about the negative allegations surrounding the two players after his team's Nedbank Cup win against Marumo Gallants on Thursday.

Mbule and Jali reportedly breached the club's disciplinary code recently, which has seen them being excluded from the team's activities.

However, the 36-year-old praised his team for the display in Thursday's win and refused to comment on the issue raised.

WHAT HE SAID: "Well, I have said, if you look for negatives from me about my players, I don't have," Mokwena told the media.

"I will never speak negatively about my players. Never, ever, ever. So I have got no comment on that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbule forced a move to Sundowns from SuperSport United and went on to seal a three-year deal.

The Swanky Boys had accused the midfielder of disrespect and on the other hand, Jali has been negotiating with the club regarding his contract, which expires at the end of the ongoing campaign.

Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly interested in sealing the services of the experienced defensive midfielder to bolster their squad.

WHAT NEXT: On Sunday, Mokwena will be guiding Downs against Stellenbosch in the Premier Soccer League.