Mamelodi Sundowns reportedly closing in on deadline day deal for AmaZulu defender - 'He is a rare breed and can become a special player'

Mamelodi Sundowns are showing their financial and strategic muscle once again as they look to secure the services of Wandile Dube from AmaZulu FC before the transfer window shuts.

The Chloorkop-based giants have moved aggressively to position themselves as the favourites for the talented defender, effectively leapfrogging their fierce rivals Orlando Pirates in the process.

While the Buccaneers had long identified Dube as a priority target to bolster their backline, Sundowns’ late intervention has shifted the momentum entirely, leaving the reigning Betway Premiership champions facing the prospect of missing out on one of the country's brightest defensive prospects.

According to a report in FARPost, negotiations between the two clubs are understood to be at an advanced stage, with the African heavyweights eager to wrap up the formalities before the deadline.

Dube has become a hot commodity in the South African market due to his composure and technical ability, traits that Sundowns believe will make him a perfect long-term addition to their squad.

Although he has not featured for Usuthu so far this season, his absence from the pitch has not been due to fitness issues, as he has been training fully with the first team in Durban while his future remained the subject of intense speculation behind the scenes.

AmaZulu had recently attempted to protect their asset by triggering an extension clause in his contract, ensuring he remains tied to the club until at least the end of the current campaign. There were also reports that the KZN outfit had prepared a lucrative long-term contract offer to keep him at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. However, the allure of joining the dominant force in South African football seems to have played a major role in the current trajectory of the deal.

His current coach, Arthur Zwane, has previously spoken in glowing terms about the youngster's ceiling, acknowledging that he possesses attributes that are difficult to find in the local game.

“Dube has so much potential. He is a rare breed and can become a special player, but we obviously need time," Zwane said.

"With players like him, you don’t want to throw them into the deep end when the team is not doing well because there will be a lot of expectations.

"You want to introduce him when things are going well so that he can settle nicely.

"When too much is expected from him, it puts him under pressure, and he may make mistakes that could either make him or break him.”

As the clock ticks down toward the deadline, all eyes will be on whether the paperwork can be completed in time to facilitate the switch to Pretoria. If successful, Sundowns will have once again demonstrated their ability to beat their direct title rivals to the league's top domestic talent.

For Dube, a move to Chloorkop would represent a massive step up in his career, offering him the chance to compete for both domestic, continental and global honours.

The coming hours will be decisive for both clubs as they look to finalise the terms of what could be the most significant deal of the final day of the window.



