Mamelodi Sundowns reminded by Al Ahly: Champions League isn't like PSL

The Brazilians dropped points for the first time in this edition of the elite continental club competition

Mamelodi Sundowns’ 2-2 away draw with Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League Group B match on Saturday was a rude reminder a lot of work is required from them in this tournament.

Masandawana are bidding for a first Champions League title since 2016.

This is a competition that has been eluding the Tshwane giants despite being ruthless on the domestic scene.

But Al Ahly provided them with a reality check and Sundowns might now need to brace themselves up for a difficult campaign in Africa.

GOAL goes through some of the key points worth discussing about Saturday’s match.

First time for Downs to concede two goals in the Caf CL this season

Getty

Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was breached twice and also did well to limit the Egyptian giants when he saved Mohamed Hany’s penalty six minutes into the second half.

Prior to the trip to Cairo, Sundowns has kept a clean sheet against Al Hilal Omdurman, before shipping in a goal in the 3-1 win away at Cotonsport.

But Al Ahly gave them two. The other time the Brazilians had conceded in the Champions League was during the 8-1 demolition of La Passe in the first round.

Conceding two goals against Al Ahly was a stark reminder they are not invincible.

A 14-match winning streak came to a halt

Since falling 3-0 to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semi-final, second leg, Sundowns went on a winning spree of 14 competitive games.

That relentless run came in the Premier Soccer League and Nedbank Cup but it had to take the Champions League to restrict them from winning.

The draw in Cairo delivered as a message to Brazilians that they might need to expect upsets in this competition.

Still a long way to go in Downs' bid for Caf CL title

The road is still long for Masandawana as they try to find their way to the Champions League final.

After the group phase, there is still the quarter-finals, last four and final.

Even if they impress in this pool, that counts for nothing, judging from history.

In the past three seasons, the Brazilians have been on fire in the group stage, often qualifying for the knockouts with games to spare, but the last-eight hurdle has been like a curse for them.

PSL standard exposed

It looks like PSL teams have accepted they have no solution to stop Masandawana.

While domestic opponents appear to have given up on Sundowns, Champions League rivals always have a plan to deal with the Brazilians.

This might be a bold reminder the PSL needs to improve on their competitiveness and try to match the Brazilians.

What’s in it for Chiefs and Pirates?

Backpagepix

While the Brazilians were in Cairo, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates were seized with the Soweto Derby.

It was a drab affair of a few scoring opportunities that betrayed the match’s billing and the fierce tension inside FNB Stadium.

Both Chiefs and Pirates say they want to play Champions League football next season, but they have been inconsistent this season and their performances do not market them as serious candidates to play continental football.