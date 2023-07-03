Mamelodi Sundowns release Kapinga: Orlando Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs to pounce and sign attacker?

Mamelodi Sundowns and Lesedi Kapinga have parted ways according to the attacking midfielder's representative.

Kapinga joined Downs three seasons ago

His deal with Masandawana has expired

Mudau on Kapinga's situation

WHAT HAPPENED: Kapinga's deal with Sundowns expired a couple of days ago, a team he joined in 2020 on a three-year deal.

According to his agent Mushe Mudau, the former Black Leopards attacker is now available for any team that may wish to secure his services.

It marks the end for the 28-year-old who played 39 matches for the Brazilians in the entire three years he was at the club, scoring four goals and providing seven assists in the process.

WHAT HAS KAPINGA'S AGENT SAID: "Kapinga’s relationship with Sundowns finished on June 30, they didn’t exercise the option," Mudau told Far Post.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kapinga has been linked with Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs in the past, and it is interesting to see whether they will go for his services.

Recently, the Sea Robbers confirmed a couple of new players in preparation for the new season.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Kapinga now joins Andile Jali and Haashim Domingo who recently left Masandawana.

Domingo has already been signed by Raja Casablanca while Jali is yet to secure a new team.

WHAT NEXT: Kapinga is now in the market for a new club with the PSL winter transfer window having opened.