Mamelodi Sundowns refute Wydad Casablanca's claims

Masandawana have responded to accusations that the club did not fulfil their obligations as hosts

The battle between Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Casablanca is slowly becoming one of the fiercest rivalries on the continent.

While Masandawana overcame the Moroccans this past weekend, this has done little to quash the war of words of the field.

According to reports doing the rounds, Wydad were reportedly victims of gamesmanship as they were allegedly left without transport when they arrived in the country.

However, following the fiery encounter that saw tempers flare up during and after the final whistle at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, Sundowns’ acting General Manager Yogesh Singh has explained the club’s version of events.

Singh reveals that the 2017 Caf Champions League winners did not communicate adequately with their hosts regarding the date of their arrival.

“They didn’t tell us when they are arriving,” Singh told Independent Media.

“We had everything booked for them. When we found out they were in the country, we arranged everything for them. It’s about communication. There was a failure in communication,” he added.

“The rules say they must communicate their itinerary to the Moroccan federation, who must tell Safa, and Safa will tell us,” he explained.

Meanwhile, there has been a lot of talk about what Sundowns can expect when they visit Casablanca in their final game of qualifying, but Singh suggests that the club are already preparing themselves for the gamesmanship that will be expected.

“We make the arrangements. They didn’t tell us. We have our plans, and we have plan B (for Morocco),” he concluded.

In the aftermath of victory over Wydad, Sundowns are now back in contention in Group A as they look to seal a place in the knockout rounds and eventually lift the title which they have won just once, back in 2016.