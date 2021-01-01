Mamelodi Sundowns receive similar treatment to Kaizer Chiefs as their Caf Champions League fixture gets postponed

The notification came less than a week after the Algerian Embassy had issued the Downs contingent with the necessary paperwork

Mamelodi Sundowns have been barred from entering Algeria ahead of their Caf Champions League Group B match against CR Belouizdad on Tuesday due to 'further medical restrictions' in the north African country.

Masandawana broke the news on Thursday night and were unhappy at the late timing of the notification, which came just as they were getting ready to depart South Africa.

The Pretoria club are to follow the issue up with the Confederation of African Football at midday on Friday.

Sundowns issued the following statement on the matter:



"Mamelodi Sundowns will not be travelling to Algeria for their CAF Champions League match against CR Belouizdad after receiving communication from CAF confirming that the match which was scheduled for Tuesday (23 February 2021), has been cancelled due to further medical restrictions in Algeria.

The cancellation comes after the Algerian FA requested a postponement due to further medical restrictions in Algeria, whilst Mamelodi Sundowns were preparing for departure to Algeria.

Mamelodi Sundowns had made all the necessary arrangements and acquired visas which were made available by the Algerian Embassy last week Friday (12 February 2021).

By the time of receiving the communication from CAF earlier today, Mamelodi Sundowns was about to travel to the OR Tambo International Airport to catch a flight that would take them to Doha for a connecting flight to Algeria.

CAF’s competitions division has advised that “The case will be submitted to CAF Organizing Committee for Inter-Club Competitions to take the necessary decision, which will be communicated to all concerned parties in due time”.

Mamelodi Sundowns is disappointed with the timing of the communication and the way that this situation has unfolded today.

The club be discussing this matter with CAF tomorrow at 12h00 (CAT)."

The Brazilians, 2016 Champions League winners, began their Group B campaign last weekend with a 2-0 win over Sudan side Al-Hilal at Loftus Versfeld. Also in the group are DRC giants TP Mazembe, who played to a 0-0 home draw against Belouizdad.

Kaizer Chiefs' opening Group C game against Wydad Casablanca was also called off after they were denied Moroccan visas. A subsequent attempt to play the match in Egypt has also failed.