Mamelodi Sundowns ready for 'cup final' vs AmaZulu - Mokwena

It is a top-of-the table clash between defending champions Masandawana and surprise packages Usuthu who pose a big threat to their unbeaten league run

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena says they are treating Wednesday's away Premier Soccer League match against AmaZulu as "a cup final" and they will have to "dig deep" for a result against their much-improved opponents.

The Brazilians will be at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium, fresh from being knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on Sunday.

While they enjoy a six-point PSL lead, having played two fewer games than second-placed Usuthu, Sundowns still face a real threat to their 20-match unbeaten league run.

"It's a very important game with a profile of utmost importance to us because as we said before, all these games at the moment are Cup finals for us and we have to approach it as such," Mokwena told Sundowns' media.

"It hasn't been easy to prepare particularly after an unfortunate result against TTM in the Cup. But we have to dust ourselves and show some mental resolve and dig deep and produce a good performance because when two very good teams meet you have no chance if you don't play very well.

"We have to play very well and give ourselves a chance to win the match against a very good team with a very good technical staff, well-coached and also with very good players. AmaZulu have very good players and that is why their results have been very good."

Having played 22 league matches so far, AmaZulu have no player amongst the league's top scorers but they are the fourth-highest scoring side in this campaign.

Their player with the most goals is former Orlando Pirates midfielder Luvuyo Memela, who has found the back of the net in the league on six occasions, followed by another ex-Buccaneer star Lehlohonolo Majoro, who has five goals.

But that does not stop Mokwena from treating AmaZulu as a major threat as he takes time to profile their opponents and identify the dangermen they will be facing.

"This is what I say they are a very well-coached side because there is a clear identity. Their schemes are clear, the build-up structure is clear, the high-pressing instincts are clear. The final third preparation in terms of how they build the attack is also clear," said Mokwena.

"The influence of the midfield, the triangle that they have with [Sphesihle] Maduna, [Makhehlene] Makhaula or [Sitethemba] Sithebe and then Xola Mlambo in the space, you have the possibilities of very good players who influence both phases of the game.

"And then the speed upfront and the intelligence of offensive players like Memela, Majoro and his experience and positional sense, [Siphelele] Mthembu, Talent Chawapihwa and now even [Thabo] Xalinge has come into the space and he has improved the options they have.

"Definitely, we have to be able to give our best performance. Our best performance is the only way we have the opportunity to be able to win against a very good side."

The reverse league fixture ended with Sundowns winning 4-3 in Pretoria last November.