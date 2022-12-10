Mamelodi Sundowns could welcome back their star striker Peter Shalulile when they host Orlando Pirates in a titanic PSL clash on December 30

Shalulile close to resuming training with his teammates

Mokwena provided an injury update ahead of the PSL resumption

Boutouil and Mashego are set to miss the Gauteng Derby clash

WHAT HAPPENED? The Namibia international underwent surgery two months ago after suffering a muscular injury and he is now set to resume training before Masandawana take on the Buccaneers.

Sphelele Mkhulise and Haashim Domingo could also be available after picking up injuries in the Carling Black Label Cup clash against Pirates last month.

However, Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena indicated that Abdelmounaim Boutouil and Terrence Mashego are set to miss the eagerly anticipated encounter as they continue their recovery after undergoing operations.

WHAT DID MOKWENA SAY? "We are looking to get Peter Shalulile back on the green grass within the next week," Mokwena told the club's media department.

"Haashim has also made good progress which is also something that excites us. [Siphelele] Mkhulisi came off during the Carling Black Label Cup, and is coming close to returning from injury.

"Bradley Ralani is coming closer to also starting work with, his conditioning work with the physical trainers, and will be gradually integrated into team training.

“But we only have two long-term injury concerns which is both Abdel Boutouil and Terence Mashego have gone under the knife. So they have undergone surgery, those would be the two long-term injuries.

"[Erwin] Saavedra is making steady progress and looking to be integrated into team training. Cassius is also working hard and getting back to a condition where is ready for training with the conditioning team.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns will have a psychological edge over Pirates when the two Gauteng giants meet later this month.

Masandawana claimed an empathic 4-0 win over the Buccaneers in the Carling Black Label Cup final at FNB Stadium on November 12.

Furthermore, Sundowns will also be looking to pull further away from Pirates on the PSL standings by securing another victory over the Soweto giants.

The Brazilians are nine points ahead of fifth placed Bucs.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS?: The Brazilians will host the Buccaneers at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria. The Tshwane giants are enjoying a four-match unbeaten run at home against Pirates in the league.