Mamelodi Sundowns provide injury update on Brian Mandela ahead of Al Hilal clash

The bulky player is looking forward to playing in the Caf Champions League with Masandawana

Mamelodi Sundowns have provided an update on Kenya international Brian Mandela.

The towering central defender had an impressive start after joining Masandawana in October 2020 as a free-agent.

Mandela formed a great partnership with Ricardo Nascimento in the heart of the team's defence until he picked up an injury in the PSL clash with SuperSport United last month.

The Chloorkop-based giants have now revealed that the player could make his return from injury this weekend as Sundowns take on Sudanese giants Al Hilal in a Caf Champions League game.

"The twenty-six-year-old has played nine games in all competitions before picking up a thigh injury late in the Tshwane Derby against SuperSport United," a club statement read.

“Mandela” as he is known, will be hoping to recover from his injury and be back and part of the team as Mamelodi Sundowns will begin their African Journey."

"Masandawana take on Al Hilal at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in the opening game of the Caf Champions League groups stages on Saturday."

Mandela also shared how his progress has been since the SuperSport game which ended in a 0-0 draw at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

“I have been recovering well. I give my thanks to the medical team for taking good care of me. I can’t wait to be back on the field when I have recovered and help the team," Mandela said.

The 26-year-old also discussed how he is settling into the team and what he plans to achieve with the reigning PSL champions.

“It has been great since I joined the club, being on the field of play and contributing to the team. We are taking each game at a time," he added.

"The games are coming thick and fast, we must go out and get maximum results in every game. We have a target as a team and I do believe with hard work and commitment anything is possible.

"Our focus this week is the Champions League and we want to do well and fight for the second star."

Mandela became a free-agent for one full season after being released by Maritzburg United at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.