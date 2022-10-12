Mamelodi Sundowns provide Coetzee and Boutouil update with Orlando Pirates clash looming

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has commented on Rivaldo Coetzee and Abdelmounaim Boutouil who are yet to feature for them this term.

Coetzee and Boutouil played in a friendly game

The duo will miss the game against La Passe

Downs will face Pirates on October 22

WHAT HAPPENED: The 35-year-old tactician has pointed out that Coetzee and Boutouil are not quite ready to return to competitive action just yet.

Coetzee is yet to feature for Masandawana this season due to an injury that he picked up earlier this year, but the defensive midfielder has started featuring in friendly matches.

While Boutouil was signed by the Tshwane giants from Morocco's Chabab Mohammedia in July this year and his arrival in South Africa was delayed by work permit issues.

Mokwena also divulged that the Morocco international took part in a recent friendly match as he works on his match fitness.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Riva is close, he played in the friendly, not sure how many minutes – but he played," Mokwena told the media.

"I have to look at the report because the friendly took place very close to kick-off time. I know that he played and AB also played and that they should be progressing towards being available for selection.“They are available for training, available for friendly matches but not yet available for competitive matches."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns will be working on ensuring that Coetzee and Boutouil are available for selection when they face Orlando Pirates in a blockbuster MTN8 semi-final second-leg clash on October 22.

Coetzee is among the best defensive midfielders in the PSL and he is vital to how Masandawana play with his ability to protect the backline and also play some defence-splitting passes that cut open the opposition's backline.

While Boutouil is a highly rated central defender who is expected to improve the Tshwane giants' defence which has kept just one clean sheet in their last four matches in the league.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS?: Masandawana will play host to La Passe in a Caf Champions League second-round second-leg encounter at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Friday.

Sundowns won a 7-0 win in the first-leg clash last weekend and they will progress to the group stage if they avoid a shock defeat against the Seychelles champions.