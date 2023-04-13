Mamelodi Sundowns provide Bongani Zungu update after nasty facial injury

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bongani Zungu might miss this weekend's Nedbank Cup quarter-final if Rhulani Mokwena's update is anything to go by.

Zungu's evening was cut-short by injury

Mbule replaced him

Mokwena updates on Zungu's situation

WHAT HAPPENED: Mamelodi Sundowns' Zungu suffered a bad cut when he collided with a Golden Arrows player in his bid to win a corner ball.

The midfielder was taken out for treatment with the hosts capitalizing on the brief numerical advantage to take a lead courtesy of Ryan Moon.

Zungu was eventually replaced by Sipho Mbule who, coincidentally, scored an equalizing goal in the second half.

Mokwena has now updated on the injury of Zungu, suggesting he might miss Saturday's Nedbank Cup assignment against Stellenbosch.

WHAT HE SAID: "It is a deep cut just underneath the eye, a little bit swollen," Mokwena revealed to the media.

"But I am proud of the kid, I am proud of [Siyabonga] Mabena, I am proud of Mbule, who did very, very well when he came on. Proud of Lebo [Maboe] and also, proud of Terrence [Mashego], he fought.

"Yeah, we have to go, we have to do better in Stellenbosch to win the match."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This season, the 30-year-old Zungu has made just six appearances in the Premier Soccer League.

The experienced Bafana player has also featured once in both the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup assignments.

In the Champions League, he has featured three times for the PSL reigning champions.

WHAT NEXT: The Stellenbosch match might be too soon for Zungu; however, he should be ready to be involved after this weekend.