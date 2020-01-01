Mamelodi Sundowns progress: Joy, banter and envy

The Brazilians are through to the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League and it created a stir on social media

beat USM Alger 2-1 at Loftus Versveld on Saturday afternoon.

We take a look at how the fans across reacted to the result. There are also videos of Sundowns' supporters celebrating at the stadium.

After the match, most of the banter was with rival club fans telling the Brazilians they are not a big club despite the progress.

Sundowns fans are reminding the rest of the , their level of progress is unmatched in South Africa in recent times.

Enjoy the best social media banter below with a mixture of pride and envy.

3 Points in the bag

Top of the Group



Phakamis’uSeven 👆🏼💛 #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/R3wMmqmvt1 — Mvelase the Champion 🏆 (@mpexo) January 11, 2020

Impi ya Masandawana // Phakamisi nombolo!!!, 57 supporters enjoying new songs. #CAFCL #Sundowns GroupC bosses!!!

Sundowns 2-1 US Alges pic.twitter.com/lKwzyGRVXx — Tumi (@TrapAndLos) January 11, 2020

We are Mamelodi Sundowns fc

We run our own race #CAFCL quarterfinalists 👆👆👆 pic.twitter.com/oEqOAS7HkI — 👑King Benjy Lesandawana 👑🇿🇦 (@Benj_Boleke) January 11, 2020

Sundowns in the next 10 years, will take both SA giants space as thee team sadly. https://t.co/4I4mTOyvyU — If I perish, I perish - Best PP (@FootballTshepo) January 11, 2020

Penalty to USM Alger pic.twitter.com/wa9UecUGvW — Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) January 11, 2020

Bafana Bafana coach Ntseki must play Hlompho Kekana if he is serious about results. #Sundowns — The 8th Wonder (@MphowaMoletlane) January 11, 2020

You are imagining this hurt. Maybe a SuperSport United supporter might be hurt. Both Chiefs and Pirates supporters would rather have you win than either one of them winning. That’s how hurtful a Sundowns win is. https://t.co/LYlHBGPysa — #KaizerChiefs50 (@Mkhu28) January 11, 2020

Second star loading,Absa cup loading& 2020/2021 CAF loading #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/MvF3UfLIw6 — March Wa Le Sundowns (@IAm_Marchoman) January 11, 2020

I really don't care how many fans you know, I just care about Sundowns hurting you with their success https://t.co/PTmXhQb6KQ — Mutabaruka (@Skhomo23) January 11, 2020

Even when I meet a stranger clad in Sundowns colors on the streets, I walk past them without even making eye contact. But with a Pirates fan, there will be chirping as we walk past each other. — #KaizerChiefs50 (@Mkhu28) January 11, 2020

Hahaha Sundowns is really messing you up 😂😂😂 https://t.co/CppdpwQrAw pic.twitter.com/pnlqEtqTvO — Mvelase the Champion 🏆 (@mpexo) January 11, 2020

Sundowns for me is a small team. I compare them with the likes of Manning . Vaal professionals. Amazulu and . — Matome. (@Mfanaka_Tsiki) January 11, 2020

You can clearly see from the tweets that Sundowns' success is bothering a lot of people. Hence they always come up with stupid reasons to try and act smart and downplay it. If you are not hurt by what Sundowns are doing then why are you talking about it? 😂😂 — Raja 🙏🙏 (@LUCKY_MTHOMBENI) January 11, 2020

I've supported Sundowns since I was 10 👍🏿 — Your Future Blesser (@khuxaba) January 11, 2020

Much respect to these gentlemen who play the drum the whole 90 minutes and beyond #sundowns #CAFCL #WeAreMamelodisundowns pic.twitter.com/yU8PVnTWw1 — #SpierMyWay (@MandlaPatson) January 11, 2020