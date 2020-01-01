Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns progress: Joy, banter and envy

Comments()
Backpagepix
The Brazilians are through to the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League and it created a stir on social media

Mamelodi Sundowns beat USM Alger 2-1 at Loftus Versveld on Saturday afternoon.

We take a look at how the fans across South Africa reacted to the result. There are also videos of Sundowns' supporters celebrating at the stadium.

After the match, most of the banter was with rival club fans telling the Brazilians they are not a big club despite the progress.

Editors' Picks

Sundowns fans are reminding the rest of the PSL, their level of progress is unmatched in South Africa in recent times.

Enjoy the best social media banter below with a mixture of pride and envy.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close