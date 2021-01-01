Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Sirino breaks silence after unsuccessful Al Ahly transfer talks

The 2019/20 Telkom Knockout Cup Player of the Tournament opened up about how he is feeling after returning to action for Masandawana

playmaker Gaston Sirino has spoken for the first time since his proposed transfer to failed to materialize.

Sirino made his desire to join his former coach Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahly known and the Egyptian champions opened talks with Sundowns over the services of the Uruguyan player.

The transfer saga went on for several months with Sirino reportedly agitating for a move to the North African club and he missed some of Masandawana's training sessions too.

Sundowns released a statement last month making it clear Sirino will be staying put at the club after the PSL champions failed to reach an agreement with Al Ahly regarding a transfer fee.

Sirino seems to have accepted his fate at the Tshwane giants having returned to action against FC earlier this month and it was his first appearance of the season.

“I feel happy to be back in the side after being away for a long time," Sirino told the club's official website.

"It’s a great feeling to come back and help the team with an assist or a goal whenever I can and I just want to go out and work hard for the side.”

The 29-year-old has been able to help Masandawana maintain their unbeaten start to the current season in the league.

Sirino, who has played three league games and provided one assist, is keen to win more silverware with the Tshwane giants having helped the club clinch the domestic treble last season.

“This season we just want to make sure we keep the standard from last season and bring more accolades to the club, we want to dominate the league and go further in the Caf ," he continued.

"It is a cup where we come up against very good teams and we do have the players that can go out there and win."

The Montevideo-born player, who is contracted to Sundowns until June 2025, has won three successive PSL titles with Sundowns since he joined the club from Bolivian side Club Bolivar in January 2018.

He has also lifted the Telkom Knockout Cup and Nedbank Cup with Masandawana.