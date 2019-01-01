'Mamelodi Sundowns players won't listen to me' - Mosimane unhappy with defence

The accomplished tactician reflected on Masandawana's draw with a stubborn Clever Boys side

coach Pitso Mosimane was unhappy with his defence following their draw with on Tuesday night.

Masandawana were held to a 1-1 draw by the Clever Boys in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match which was played at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

"Yes, a point is fair hey. Okay, we could have scored, 'Mshishi' [Themba Zwane] could have scored, I don't know who else missed the sitter, (Motjeka) Madisha hit the post, it's one of those you know," Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

"But I guess we played a very good team, it's a strong team, if you look at the team and the way it has been for the last six, seven years we are happy with a point away even though we wanted to win. We could have won, we missed the chances. I think it's a good point."

Sundowns took the lead through Gaston Sirino in the 15th minute and Mosimane feels that they could have avoided conceding the equalising goal which was netted by Deon Hotto just before half-time.

"It's written, my player [Lyle Lakay], I mean Deon Hotto is left-footed, he doesn't even have a right foot, he tried to shoot here with a right-foot and the ball went the other way," he added.

"But you know [the] players, they are not listening. I told Lyle, he [Deon Hotto] is only left-footed. [Sifiso] Hlanti is left-footed, he's never kicked with his right.

"The same as him and you can say the same with [Tebogo] Langerman, he's left and he doesn't kick with the right as well.

"I mean it's basic principle but he says, "oh, he went a little bit to the right", I said, "no, he has to drop a shoulder, what do you think he's going to do?" and then he brought the ball [cross] there.

"But I don't want to put it on him [Lakay] for not blocking him [Hotto] there, also Madisha knew, when the guy is left-footed there, he also knows that Hotto is left-footed.

"So, why [did] he let him stay behind him? So it's a collective mistake and a powerful cross and a good header, so Denis [Onyango] cannot stop that."

Despite the draw, Sundowns climbed up to the second spot on the league standings, nine points behind the leaders with 17 matches left.