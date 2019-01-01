Mamelodi Sundowns players not focusing on boardroom squabbles – Kekana

The Masandawana skipper speaks out about their failure to secure wins, but insists they will return to winning ways

With reports suggesting that are experiencing internal divisions, skipper Hlompho Kekana has stated that their focus is on the field of play and not in the boardroom.

Media reports suggest that some officials are plotting against coach Pitso Mosimane and it is also reported that ‘Jingles' is not prepared to extend his contract at Chloorkop.

However, Kekana is not concerned, preferring to say they want to do the job and win their matches as players whilst admitting to their struggles as far as results are concerned.

“The management talks in the boardroom and we talk on the field of play,” Kekana told the media ahead of the Telkom Knockout Cup clash against .

“What is happening on the social networks we just have to try and ignore as players because our business is on the field of play where we have to try and do our business and win matches.

“We have not been winning matches lately and that is a concern to us.”

With the Brazilians having lost to and Abafana Bes’thende, and drew to in their last Premier Soccer League ( ) matches, Kekana explained that they are human beings and sometimes cannot multitask as they participate in many competitions.

“It is how we juggle all these competitions, we cannot multi-task and in the position that we find ourselves in, we play games that are highly tactical and we have to tackle those games and we can’t really balance it out,” he continued.

“But we are working on it, we are human. You could see when we played against (in the TKO) we went to extra-time which was the first time we went to extra-time in the last seven years that I have been here.

“After that, we had to travel to Polokwane to try and play a league game and we also had to win it. Every game is tough but we cannot complain about that, we wanted to do this and the only thing that we can improve is that we win all these matches.

“We need to play well and score goals although it is not going to be easy for us, it has never been easy for us.”

Following their loss to coach Steve Komphela’s Arrows at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium ahead of the recent international break, Sundowns will hope to return to winning ways in the cup competition on Saturday afternoon.

The reigning PSL champions will target a spot in the final before turning their focus to the league against a revived at home next week.