Mamelodi Sundowns players headline 2018/19 PSL Awards nominees

With the conclusion of the 2018/19 PSL season, debate now starts surrounding various individual accolades

The Premier Soccer League have revealed all the nominees ahead of the 2019 Awards that will be held in Durban.

In a season where and were vying for the top spot with the former succeeding on the final day of the season, it is only deserving that several players from both those clubs are inline to scoop up some of the season’s biggest awards.

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana and teammate Themba Zwane are amongst the nominees for the PSL Footballer of the Year award alongside Orlando Pirates' star Thembinkosi Lorch.

It is set to be a massive night for at least one of the three abovementioned players with the trio also nominated for the Player’s Player of the season and the Midfielder of the Season awards respectively.

Meanwhile, after successfully steering Sundowns to a record-extending ninth PSL title, head coach Pitso Mosimane is destined to be one of the favourites to be named Coach of the Season as he comes up against Bucs coach Milutin Sredojevic and mentor Benni McCarthy.

The winners will be announced at a glitzy ceremony set to be held on Sunday, May 19 at the ICC Convention Centre

Here is a list of all the nominees:

FOOTBALLER OF THE SEASON

Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Player’s Player of the Season:

Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Coach of the Season:

Benni McCarthy (Cape Town City)

Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Milutin Sredojevic (Orlando Pirates)

Young Player of the Season:

Gift Links (Cape Town City)

Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United)

Bongani Sam (Bloemfontein )

Goalkeeper of the Season:

Peter Leeuwenburgh (Cape Town City)

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Ronwen Willawns (SuperSport United)

Defender of the Season:

Sifiso Hlanti ( )

Thamsanqa Mkhize (Cape Town City)

Ricardo Nascimento (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Midfielder of the Season:

Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

MTN8:

MTN8 Last Man Standing:

Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United)

Peter Leeuwenburgh (Cape Town City)

Thabo Nodada (Cape Town City)

TELKOM KNOCKOUT

Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament

Elvis Chipezeze ( FC)

Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates)

Mduduzi Mdantsane (Baroka FC)

NEDBANK CUP

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player:

Zakhele Lepasa (TS Galaxy)

Terence Mashego (TS Galaxy)

Siphesakhe Ntiya-Ntiya ( )

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament:

Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs)

Zakhele Lepasa (TS Galaxy)

Bernard Parker (Kaizer Chiefs)

MULTICHOICE DISKI

MultiChoice Diski Challenge Most Precious Find:

Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs)

Sipho Chaine ( )

Kamogelo Mahlatsi (SuperSport United)

MultiChoice Diski Shield Player of the Tournament:

Siboniso Conco (Lamontville )

Lindani Ndelu (Lamontville Golden Arrows)

Kamogelo Mahlatsi (SuperSport United)