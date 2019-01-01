Mamelodi Sundowns players don't want to 'cheat' on their families - Onyango

Fresh from their Caf Champions League assignment in Algeria, the Brazilians will now turn focus on the PSL this weekend

goalkeeper Denis Onyango admits being away from his family has been difficult as the team had a hectic fixture schedule during the month of December.

The Brazilians visited North Africa twice in the same month while they also played two domestic matches in Durban before hosting in Tshwane.

They now return to Durban to play in the league this coming Saturday.

With that tight travelling schedule, Sundowns spent Christmas Day in and Onyango wants to justify that busy time with positive results.

“It hasn’t been easy for us,” Onyango said as quoted by IOL.

“We have been on the road for the last four or five weeks. We played the Telkom final and [Bidvest] Wits away from home [in Durban]. We played one game at home against Polokwane [City] and we were back in camp for the .

"It’s never easy to stay away from family because these are the people that we work for but thankfully they understand our schedule and they know what we are fighting for.

"Whenever we go on the pitch we give 100 percent because there is no use staying away from home and your family and you don’t give everything in the game. If you don’t, you are cheating them and yourself."

Sundowns will try to close the seven-point gap between them and leaders when the season resumes this weekend.