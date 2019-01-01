Mamelodi Sundowns players and staff set for massive payday after winning PSL title

Masandawana players are set to enjoy a healthy payday after pipping the Buccaneers to the PSL title

may have the satisfaction of being called back-to-back Premier Soccer League ( ) champions, but their players and staff may have an even bigger reason to smile following the utterances of their owner.

For years Sundowns have been on a mission to build their reputation and aided by the backing of Billionaire Patrice Motsepe, they are certainly delivering on their promise.

Nonetheless, as a reward for conquering South African football for the ninth time, not only will the players share in the full R10 million in prize money, but according to the club’s president, he will be adding a little more into the pot.

“We are going to have to add a little bit more and we have done it before. A smaller 'nyana', that’s what we have always done,” Motsepe was quoted as saying Phakaaathi.

“The prize money belongs to them but the problem is, they’ll get the R10-million and then they divide it, then there are some who got injured who would’ve played. It always happens on what the prize money is because I have to maintain the morale and the excitement,” he explained.

Furthermore, Motsepe has revealed that ever since taking over at Sundowns he has been on a mission to change the way the South African game is run financially, by empowering players with healthier salaries.

Article continues below

“When I got into football, one of the main objectives that I had was to try and make sure that the salaries, the living conditions of the players get improved. I knew that if pay them very well, the other clubs will do the same and I am very proud. But at times I have to be careful,” he said.

“These players have a short period to generate income, they have to make as much money as possible while they play football. They need to use some of that money to invest so it can look after them when they don’t play football anymore. It saddens me when I meet a football player who played for Sundowns whilst I was the president and you can see that his financial position is not what it should be,” he concluded.