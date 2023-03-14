'Mamelodi Sundowns play modern European football' - Salah slams Al Ahly's Koller after Caf Champions League loss

Ex-Zamalek midfielder Ibrahim Salah has slammed the Al Ahly coach for a poor tactical approach in the Champions League loss against Mamelodi Sundowns.

WHAT HAPPENED: The Red Devils were reduced to spectators as the Brazilians dominated the proceedings at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.

The 5-2 loss also diminished Al Ahly's chances of making it to the quarter-finals of the continent's most prestigious club competition.

The former Egypt international insists the tactician Marcel Koller got it wrong against Masandawana, who commanded the proceedings from the first to the final whistle.

WHAT HE SAID: "Marcel Koller should have played with a three-man midfield in front of Mamelodi Sundowns that consisted of Aliou Dieng, Amr El-Sulya, and Hamdy Fathi," Salah told Al Mehwar TV.

"Mamelodi Sundowns is a team that plays modern European football, so Koller shouldn’t have played with this offensive way against them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Downs have not lost any of their last five meetings against Al Ahly in continental meetings.

They have won three games and managed draws in the remaining two matches. Saturday's win ensured the Premier Soccer League team sealed their place in the last eight of the annual competition once again.

Koller requested Downs to win their last two Group B games - against Al Hilal and Coton Sport - so Al Ahly stand a chance of advancing.

Marcel Koller - Al Ahly Egyptal ahly facebook

WHAT NEXT: The Egyptian outfit must win the remaining two games and hope their direct rivals - Al Hilal, lose against the Brazilians to make it to the next phase.

