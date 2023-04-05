Mamelodi Sundowns pitted against familiar foe in Caf Champions League quarter-finals

Mamelodi Sundowns have been drawn against a North African club in the Caf Champions League quarter-finals.

Downs faced Belouizdad twice two years ago

Masandawana desperate for a semi-final spot

Mokwena's side set to face a Soweto giants this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED?: Masandawana were drawn against CR Belouizdad during a draw which took place in Egypt on Wednesday night.

The two teams met in the same competition during the 2000-21 Group B campaign with Sundowns hammering the Algerian side 5-1 in Tanzania.

However, Belouizdad got their revenge over the Brazilians in Pretoria as the North African side claimed a surprise2-0 win.

FULL DRAW:

Simba (Tanzania) vs Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)

Al Ahly (Egypt) vs Raja Casablanca (Morocco)

CR Belouizdad (Algeria) vs Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa

JS Kabylie (Algeria) vs Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia)

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns have been eliminated in this stage of the competition in the last three seasons.

Coach Rhulani Mokwena will be determined to ensure that the Tshwane giants reach the semi-finals and go on to clinch their second Champions League title.

The winner on aggregate between Mokwena's side and Belouizdad will face either Simba or defending champions Wydad in the semi-finals next month.

The quarter-final first-leg matches are set to take place on 21-22 April and the second-leg games will be played on 28-29 April.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS?: Masandawana are scheduled to take on Swallows FC in Sunday's PSL clash.

Amaswaiswai will play host to newly-crowned 2022-23 PSL champions at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto.