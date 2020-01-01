Mamelodi Sundowns' performance against Kaizer Chiefs is ominous for PSL hopefuls

Last season's league champions have laid down a marker from the get-go with a commanding performance against rivals Amakhosi

certainly look like they mean business this season, based on the way they brushed aside on Saturday afternoon.

Chiefs will have title ambitions of their own after coming so close last season before losing it on the final day to Sundowns, but they were no match for Masandawana at the FNB Stadium on Saturday as the Tshwane side powered to a 3-0 win.

It's a new-look Brazilians side which has started the current campaign - not only have they lost serial winning head coach Pitso Mosimane to Egyptian giants , but there are also a lot of new players at the club.

Just how long it was going to take to blend the new men in with the current squad, and to get the three coaches - Manqoba Mngqithi, Rhulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela, on the same page, were some of the questions asked of the 2016 African champions.

Based on the performance against Chiefs, not long.

Certainly two of the new men, Peter Shalulile and Kermit Erasmus, seem to be settling in just fine. Both scored their opening goals for their new club against a hapless Amakhosi side.

The pair were also in deadly form in the Premier Soccer League ( ) last season and if they continue in that vein and add to the threat up front posed by the likes of Gaston Sirino and Themba Zwane, its going to be difficult for any team to stop the Sundowns machine.

That's before one adds in the likes of Lyle Lakay, Lebogang Maboe and Thapelo Morena, and potentially before new arrivals such as Mothobi Mvala, Haashim Domingo, Gift Motupa, Grant Margeman and Aubrey Modiba contribute even more firepower to the Brazilians' attack.

It's still going to be challenging for the Sundowns coaching staff to keep everyone in the squad happy - there are going to be some top quality players who won't get much game-time this season, unless there are serious injury problems.

Its of course still very early days, but certainly based on their accomplished showing against Chiefs, there appears to be no hangover from Mosimane's departure.

If anything, the Pretoria team might just be set to become even more dominant than before and this should be worrying to the likes of Chiefs and .