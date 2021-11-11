Mamelodi Sundowns part ways with Kekana

Mamelodi Sundowns said their door is open for Hlompho Kekana to return and work in a different capacity as they announced parting ways with the midfielder on Thursday.

The 2016 Caf Champions League title-winning captain met with players and technical staff to bid them farewell.

After signing what was believed to be a new four-year deal in March 2020, Sundowns have no revealed his contract was due to expire at the end of the current season.

“Mamelodi Sundowns and Hlompho Kekana have reached an amicable agreement to part ways. KK, as he is affectionately known, had a contract that was going to conclude at the end of the current [2021/22] season,” Sundowns said in a statement.

“The Zebediela-born Midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with Mamelodi Sundowns playing over 350 matches. At the beginning of the season, the player was honoured by the club with a long-service award for his dedication and devotion to the club. The club legend is amongst the most decorated footballers in South African football history.”

Kekana leaves Sundowns after winning six Premier Soccer League titles with them as well as captaining them to Champions League glory as well as the Caf Super Cup the following year.

He also led them at the 2016 Fifa Club World Cup, having taken over the armband the same year following the departure of Ramahlwe Mphahlele.

Following the departure of coach Pitso Mosimane just before the start of last season, Kekana’s playing opportunities diminished under co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena.



In the last two seasons he struggled for game time, making just 15 appearances across all competitions last term and was yet to feature in a single match this campaign.

Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe paid tribute to the club’s former skipper who also won two league titles during his time at SuperSport United.

“In almost all of his interviews, Hlompho always referred to himself as ‘a boy from the village,’” said Motsepe.

“He Is proud of where he has come from and his journey as a boy from Zebediela to a man leading Mamelodi Sundowns to the Fifa Club World Cup in Osaka Japan, is a story that I pray all future leaders in South Africa to draw inspiration from.”

Article continues below

Now a free agent, Kekana can join a club of his own despite Sundowns being open to him returning to Chloorkop in a non-playing capacity.