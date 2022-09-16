Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates & Kaizer Chiefs striker inclusions highlight Bafana problems

There were some surprises when Hugo Broos announced the SA squad to take on Sierra Leone and Botswana on September 24 & 27, both at the FNB Stadium

The selection of Zakhele Lepasa (Orlando Pirates), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns) and Kgaogelo Sekgota (Kaizer Chiefs) for Bafana Bafana has highlighted the national team's ongoing weakness - a lack of reliable strikers.



With Percy Tau, Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Evidence Makgopa all out injured, Broos' options have been limited.

Of those three, though, it's only Tau who is proven internationally - Makgopa and Hlongwane are genuine prospects, but still lack experience and are not prolific scorers.

It would be unfair to say that Lepasa, Zwane and Sekgota have not been playing quite well.

However, they haven't exactly been banging in the goals and grabbing headlines for months.



It’s only in the past few weeks that Lepasa and Sekgota started to make more of an impact, having not played much over the past two seasons - Lepasa because of injury, while Sekgota just wasn't selected often.



Lepasa played just 331 minutes of football this term and has scored once. Yes, he's a promising striker, but surely it should take a bit more than those stats to get call-ups.

Sekgota has shown he can take on and beat opponents, but his final ball and finishing have let him down.

There just aren't too many other options for Broos, and that's the problem.



Zwane, meanwhile, was previously ignored by the Bafana coach, who preferred a youthful approach.

At 34, Zwane is not the future and seems more of a stop-gap solution.

It's a concern that there are not many younger strikers scoring goals and knocking on the door for selection. In fact, there are not any South African players standing out in the goals department at present, and that’s with Afcon qualifiers looming next March.

It's easy to feel that Broos selected Zwane reluctantly - having previously snubbed him. Whether Zwane's current form is any better than last season's, when he was not called up to the national team, is debatable.

That other forwards named by Broos - Khanyisa Mayo (Cape Town City), Lyle Foster (Westerlo, Belgium), Pule Mmodi (Golden Arrows) and Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), have also not been in any real goal-scoring form, with the exception of Mayo.

A look at the stats this season paints the picture well; the numbers are underwhelming for the most part.

Mayo: 9 games, 4 goals

Mmodi: 7 games, 3 goals

Foster: 7 games, 2 goals

Mayambela: 4 games, 1 goal

Lepasa: 6 games, 1 goal

Zwane: 9 games, 1 goal

Sekgota: 7 games, 0 goals

Even if Tau (5 goals in 20 matches for Al Ahly), Hlongwane (2 goals in 32 matches for Minnesota United) and Makgopa (4 goals in 31 matches for Baroka last term) had been fit, none of the trio has been in a rich vein of scoring form for a long while.