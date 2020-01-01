Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs have money for players – Kerr

The Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele manager expresses his thoughts on the effects of the coronavirus pandemic

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, FC coach Dyan Kerr believes a number of Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs will struggle in the next season as they might not have the budget to buy new players.

The Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele boss is also of the view , and will not feel the effects of the pandemic as they have superior finances in place.

With the PSL season currently suspended owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the former Black manager also believes his former clubs, , Lidoda Duvha and his current club will be severely affected.

“The MultiChoice Diski Challenge is not really far from the PSL. My chairman [Khurishi Mphahlele] has a budget that determines how much he pays the coaches and players because he has no other place where he gets the money from,” Kerr told Isolezwe.

“At this point in time, he cannot pay salaries that are demanded by the players. If you cannot set your budget then you will yourself try to terminate the contracts.”

Although media reports suggesting the league’s governing body is set to meet on Thursday, the meeting might also address uncertainty on when the 2019/20 season should resume.

With the likes of veteran midfielder Reneiwle Letsholonyane and Musa Nyatama’s contracts set to expire at the end of the season with , Kerr explains their options in terms of beefing up his squad.

“Because of money and budget, we will explore our options regarding getting new players,” he added.

“Looking at the teams I’ve worked for including Black Leopards, Gor Mahia and Baroka, there’s no money. Our situation is different from Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.”

Meanwhile, Kerr will look to beef up his dressing room as they currently look to secure their top-flight status, they sit 13th with 23 points from 24 games.