Mamelodi Sundowns or Orlando Pirates? Hlatshwayo can decide for himself - Agent

The defender is heavily linked with a possible move to either the Brazilians or the Sea Robbers, but his representative says the ball is in his court

Thulani Hlatshwayo's advisor Mike Ntombela has responded to reports that the skipper is heading either to or .

While Ntombela didn't confirm any of the rumours linking the defender to a move to the two domestic giants, he also didn't deny the fact that there's a possibility the Soweto-born player could move.

Reports suggest Pirates lead the race to sign Hlatshwayo, who previously admitted that he grew up supporting the Buccaneers.

More teams

Ntombela, however, reiterated that Hlatshwayo still belongs to the Students as he's contracted to them for the next two seasons.

He made it clear that whoever wants to sign the Bafana Bafana captain should first speak to his current employers.

"The fact of the matter is that he belongs to Wits. He renewed his contract and has two years to run still‚" Ntombela told Sowetan.

"For anything to happen‚ Wits must give the go-ahead."

Ntombela further revealed that his job is to advise Hlatshwayo more than to decide for what's best for his football career.

The former Sundowns captain is confident Hlatshwayo can go to any team, including both Sundowns and Pirates, and play.

"He decides for himself. I can only advise here and there but ultimately‚ he decides. He can play at any team‚ including Sundowns and Pirates," added Ntombela.

Pirates have been in the market for a quality centre-back since last season when Brazilian defender Marcelo Caio left the club.

And Hlatshwayo is regarded as the perfect partner for Happy Jele in the heart of the Sea Robbers defence by the majority of the club fans.

'Tyson' has been with Wits for six years and has played 171 matches across all competitions to date.

Article continues below

Despite being a defender, the 30-year-old has scored 20 goals and provided seven assists for his Wits teammates since 2014.

The continued speculation around Hlatshwayo's future was fueled by reports that Wits are in the process of selling their status to TTM owner Masala Maluadzi ahead of next season.

Nonetheless, the Students have vehemently denied putting their PSL status on sale while the players have been banned from talking to the media about the matter.