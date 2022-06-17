The Ugandan overlooked his five back-to-back PSL titles as he picked memorable times in his profession

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango has revealed moments he considers to be the greatest in his decorated career.

Although he has bagged a number of trophies with the Pretoria club, including five back-to-back Premier Soccer League titles, the 37-year-old pinpointed the Caf Champions League trophy and his first appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations in 2017 as the most memorable times.

"I have performed well over the years, but 2016 stands out for me," Onyango revealed on the Sports Dish Show, as quoted by Football256.

"That is when we won our only Champions League trophy and I was named the best African-based African Player of the Year.

"Those were two huge achievements in my career, and the following year I played at my first Africa Cup of Nations when Uganda qualified for the first time in 39 years.

"It shows how good a spell that was for me, but I am also proud and I appreciate the other achievements I attained in different years."

In 2016, Onyango and his teammates at Sundowns won four trophies, including the PSL, the Champions League, the Caf Super Cup, and the Telkom Knockout, and were recognized as the Caf Club of the Year.

In the 2021/22 season, when they fell short of the Champions League expectations since they were eliminated by Angola’s Petro Atletico at the quarter-final stage, the Brazilians bagged a treble as they scooped the league title, the Nedbank Cup, and crowned the campaign with the MTN 8 trophy.

This was Onyango’s second time winning a treble with Masandawana, having done so in 2020 – when they bagged the league, Telkom Knockout, and the Nedbank Cup - which was also coach Pitso Mosimane’s final season with them before he left for Al Ahly.

The Ugandan, who has so far retired from international football, remains the most decorated player in the PSL, as he has won nine league titles.

On top of that, the shot-stopper has also won two Nedbank Cups, as well as emerging champion once in the Champions League, Caf Super Cup, MTN 8, and Telkom Knockout.

He has also been named the best PSL goalkeeper twice; in the 2015/16 and 2020/21 seasons.