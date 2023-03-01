Mamelodi Sundowns 'not so good defensively,’ claims former Al Ahly forward Abdel-Rahman

Former Al Ahly forward Adel Abdel-Rahman has claimed Mamelodi Sundowns have problems in defence which means they are not that intimidating.

WHAT HAPPENED? Abdel-Rahman watched Sundowns run Al Ahly close to draw 2-2 in the Caf Champions League last weekend but feels the Brazilians have deficiencies at the back, making them beatable.

Sundowns came from behind to pick up a point from the Group B encounter, having seen Peter Shalulile’s early strike cancelled out by Mohamed Abdelmonem and Hussein El Shahat’s goals before Thapelo Morena struck 10 minutes from time to share the spoils.

The Brazilians upped their game in the second after surviving a barrage of attacks from the Egyptian giants, including a penalty save by goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, to maintain their 100 per cent record in the group phase, having beaten Al-Hilal and Coton Sport in their opening two games.

Abdel-Rahman, however, feels his old team lacked rhythm after featuring in many matches in a few days and is looking forward to the reverse fixture when Masandawana host the Red Devils on March 11.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Sundowns are one of the best offensive African teams, but they are not so good defensively,” Abdel-Rahman said as per KingFut. “It is a team that plays good football, but they are not intimidating.

“Al Ahly are going through a difficult period since returning from the Fifa Club World Cup. They had to go to Sudan to face Al-Hilal, before playing in Aswan, and finally confronting Mamelodi Sundowns. This definitely has its impact on the players.

“Al Ahly missed several opportunities against Sundowns, and the rhythm of the game had to be broken after the second goal by Hussein Al-Shahat, and it was a defining point in the outcome of the match. The South African team was motivated and attacked fiercely after the second goal.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Statistics, however, paint a different picture as Sundowns have kept 21 clean sheets from 30 matches in all competitions this season, with the 2-2 draw against Al Ahly just the third time they let in two or more goals over that period.

The reverse fixture will, therefore, not be easy for Al Ahly given Sundowns are at home and are buoyed by their recent good run against the Red Devils, who they beat them home and away last season.

Rhulani Mokwena’s men top Group B with seven points from three matches, with Al-Hilal just a point behind from as many games, while the pressure is on the Egyptian side, have a point from two matches following their defeat to the Sudanese side on Matchday one.

WHAT’S NEXT? Sundowns have domestic action to look forward to as they visit Marumo Gallants in the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 on Thursday.