Mamelodi Sundowns not killing Williams' career - Mngqithi insists Bafana Bafana star has to fight

The 51-year-old says there is competition in the team and every player has to battle for it

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has laughed off the notion the club kills some players' careers in the wake of Ronwen Williams' signing.

The Bafana Bafana captain left SuperSport United for the Premier Soccer League champions.

Masandawana have been stable in the goalkeeping department; they have Denis Onyango, Kennedy Mweene, Riyaad Pieterse and Ricardo Goss -who has now joined Matsatsansa on a two-year loan deal.

The tactician has said the 30-year-old South Africa skipper wanted to join the Brazilians and was already aware of the competition awaiting him.

"Ronwen, he made a decision to join us because we wanted him there. But he knew very well. He’s coming into a team where competition is very rife," Mngqithi told the media.

"Nobody must come to a club and say 'they killed my career'. What, what… Nobody is killing anyone’s career. People must come then compete and others succeed. Others don’t succeed, and we hope he succeeds because we love him. We believe in him. He’s a very good goalkeeper."

The 51-year-old has further insisted he is not under pressure to play the Bafana star stating it is not the first time the team has been in such a situation.

"Nothing puts us under pressure to be honest, because we’ve got number ones there, Kennedy was number one for Zambia with Denis and we’re never under pressure," Mngqithi continued.

"Ronwen is number one for South Africa, was number one for South Africa. We don’t know whether it’s still going to continue because Bafana Bafana is changing week in and week out.

"You don’t know who is going to be in then. So we just must appreciate the competition that exists amongst these goalkeepers because all of them are top internationals. Don’t forget Riyaad Pieterse also had a very good season last season."

Williams will be hoping to make his debut for the team next Friday when Sundowns will play Cape Town City in the PSL.