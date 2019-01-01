Mamelodi Sundowns not concerned about Caf Champions League draw - Shakoane

Masandawana officials feel they cannot afford to underestimate any team as they look to secure another continental title

spokesman Alex Shakoane says they are ready for any team ahead of the 2019/20 Caf group stage draw.

The Tshwane giants booked their place in the group stage after eliminating Seychelles side Cote d'Or in the first round last month.

The draw is set to take place in Cairo, on Wednesday and Sundowns could be drawn against Egyptian giants , DR Congolese champions and Tunisian side Esperance de Tunis.

Shakoane has made it clear the 2016 Champions League winners can stand their own as they look to win the tournament for the second time.

"We are not undermining any team, but just that we too can stand our own," Shakoane told Daily Sun.

"In truth, we are not too concerned about who we will pull from the hat.

Pitso Mosimane's side will make an impressive fourth successive appearance in the group stage.

Shakoane, who is one of the longest standing employees at Sundowns, also explained they cannot afford to underestimate teams.

Article continues below

"There are no longer smaller teams in Africa hence all teams must punch above their weight," he added.

Sundowns are set to take on their Gauteng rivals in the 2019 Shell Ultra Cup at FNB Stadium this Saturday.

The Brazilians will then face off with the 2019 MTN8 runners-up in a match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday, October 23.