'Mamelodi Sundowns not concentrating on PSL log' - Kekana

Masandawana resume their league program fresh after bagging the Telkom Knockout Cup last weekend

Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana says they are not concentrating on ' lead on the Premier Soccer League ( ) standings as they shift focus to Tuesday's league match against at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The Brazilians will be returning to Moses Mabhida Stadium, where they beat Martizburg United last Saturday to be crowned 2019 Telkom Knockout champions.

Ten points behind current PSL leaders Kaizer Chiefs, who have played a game more than them, Sundowns have a chance to reduce that gap to seven points.

Downs skipper Kekana has underlined the importance of beating Wits although he does not want to read much into the standings.

“This Sundowns team is going to play Wits on Tuesday and that is the important match for us. We are taking it each game at a time and this is one of the games that we are going to prepare for,” Kekana was quoted as saying by Phakaaathi.

“We have got a program where we have to achieve points in each game that we play so we cannot concentrate on the log, we just have to make sure that we win our match against Wits and make sure that we put those points in the program that we have.”

Wits, on the other hand, trail Chiefs by 15 points and are placed fifth on the log.

They have played just nine league games, the least by any team owing to their participation in the Caf Confederation Cup.