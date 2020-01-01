Mamelodi Sundowns’ Nkgadima explains Robinson’s role following the return of Mokwena

The Masandawana media officer sets the record straight on their goalkeeper coach’s position on the bench

social and media communications manager Shupi Nkgadima says goalkeeper coach Wendell Robinson will return to his goalkeeping coaching job now that assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena has returned to the club.

Nkgadima explains the former manager’s role was never filled at Chloorkop and that it’s unclear if he will be sitting on the bench together with coach Pitso Mosimane and Manqoba Mngqithi.

On the other hand, the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions are gunning to retain their lucrative title and Mokwena’s return comes as a boost.

“Wendell is a goalkeeper coach at Sundowns, he was never a second assistant coach. He will return to his old position as goalkeeper coach on a permanent basis as he did when Rhulani was here or in his absence,” Nkgadima told Isolezwe.

“Some goalkeeper coaches do sit on the bench at some other clubs. That doesn’t mean these goalkeeper coaches are assistant coaches.”

During the previous and current term, Mosimane, Mngqithi was usually seen with the former Moroka Swallows netminder on the bench and Nkgadima explains why that was the case.

“Rhulani’s role was never filled. There was never an announcement that Wendell was our second assistant coach,” added the manager.

“Besides that, we don’t know if he will remain on the bench because he must be registered with the PSL.”

Meanwhile, Mngqithi recently told SABC’S Umhlobo Wenene that it’s not only him working with ‘Jingles’ but also mentioned the former keeper as an assistant coach while also tasked with training the likes of Denis Onyango, Kennedy Mweene as well as Reyaad Pieterse.

Meanwhile, the former SuperSport United keeper gained a spot on the bench after Mokwena’s departure to join the Buccaneers where he worked with ex-manager Milutin Sredojevic in 2017.

The 47-year-old keeper trainer has grown in leaps and bounds after joining the Brazilians’ bench where they have lifted major trophies such as the Caf , Super Cup as well as going to the Fifa Club World Cup.

As things stand, Sundowns will look to close the gap on log leaders, who sit at the summit with 48 points from 22 games whilst the reigning Telkom Knockout Cup holders have played 21 matches with 44 points so far.