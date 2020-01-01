Mamelodi Sundowns' Ngcongca: We got to put food on the table and protect our kids

The Masandawana defender speaks out on how the suspended PSL matches have affected and helped them

defender Anele Ngcongca expresses heartbreak on the break due to the coronavirus pandemic that has forced the Premier Soccer League ( ) to suspend games.

The former right-back says because of their love of the game, it’s difficult to take a break but they have to abide by the laws as they have children to protect from getting ill.

On the other hand, he has welcomed the break considering the Brazilians’ hectic schedule where they have participated in the Caf , the PSL, Telkom Knockout Cup, MTN8 and are still involved in the Nedbank Cup competition.

“It’s been really difficult because we love football. This is our full-time job and we’ve got to put food on the table. But we have to respect the new laws and we have kids that we also need to protect,” Ngcongca said as quoted by IOL.

“But thank God, I am home with my family now. I am really quite happy to be with them because you know that at Sundowns we are a team that travels a lot.

“So, we just have to use the time wisely and stay indoors.”

As they look to defend their league trophy, coach Pitso Mosimane’s men are through to the semi-finals of the Ke Yona Cup competition, revealing which teammates are helping him.

“The good part about the break is that we’ll get our energy back. But the sad part is that it might affect our momentum from the last game that we won against ,” he added.

“You need your teammates to push you. The motivation that they give you at training is not the same that you’ll get home.

“But I am close friends with Themba Zwane and Sibusiso Vilakazi so we get to share ideas now and again.”